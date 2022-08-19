WATCH: 4-year-old girl corrects mom’s English over her pronunciation of vitamin









A 4-year-old girl, while passing gummy supplements to her mother, quickly corrects her pronunciation of vitamin.

Switching between isiXhosa and English, the girl repeats to her mom the appropriate way of saying the word.

After the correction the little girl says to her mother, “Yes, that’s good.’’

Have a look at the cute video here.

My English accent is always being corrected by a 4 year old 😂 pic.twitter.com/hf2Ik4mjB6 — Asanda not Ayanda (@LoveAsandies) August 18, 2022

