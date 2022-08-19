Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.
This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants.
#BreakingNews: Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the ongoing public sector wage negotiations. This is after the government tabled a conditional 3% wage hike for public servants. TTM pic.twitter.com/wfAIGKQzEO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2022
Unions have been discussing the issue for over a week now, with the sentiment being that the state has brought consultation issues into wage negotiations, going against the protocols set down for the talks.
A deadlock gives way to other processes that could lead to a strike but Eyewitness News has been informed that the issue will likely be resolved before such a point is reached.
A dispute has not been declared either.
A marathon meeting held at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council on Thursday has failed to produce a solution over the four conditions the government has tabled that accompany its 3% wage hike.
Eyewitness News has in the past reported that workers were not against a 3% wage hike, as it matches that of public office bearers, including ministers, moving from the initial 2% tabled by the government.
Workers were demanding 6.5% salary increases.
But the contention lies with the four conditions the government has introduced in the talks.
First, is that the state will not fill non-essential posts – there have been thousands of unfilled vacancies that unions have been saying compromise the capacity of the state.
The second is that severance packages will be extended to people aged 60 to 64 based on assessment.
Early retirement has been proposed for those who are 55 and above with no penalties.
And finally, that voluntary severance packages be tied to assessments.
Union leaders, who were part of the talks, told Eyewitness News that the bizarre feature in the conditions is that the government has not conducted the said assessments that they've attached the proposals to.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Source : EWN
More from Business
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits
Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed.Read More
Competition Commission probing Sasol over piped gas price hike
The commission said that the investigation stems from complaints that were lodged in February and April this year. That's after Sasol hiked the price of natural pipe gas by 96%.Read More
New undersea internet cable for South Africa
Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at Techcentral, chats to John Perlman about the country's new undersea internet cable.Read More
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
More from Local
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.Read More
Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry
It has been six weeks into the hearing of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations
Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to name but a few.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'
In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest
The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.Read More
Action SA heads to Public Protector over Tshwane mayor and R26bn tender bid
Williams is alleged to be embroiled in procurement irregularities related to the refurbishing of two power stations in the city.Read More