Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more

Today at 17:10
The Apartheid Museum officially reopens tomorrow and they will be staging an exhibition on the life and legacy of Archbishop Tutu.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Emilia Potenza, Curator of the Apartheid Museum
Today at 17:20
SA crime stats: Decrease in rape, but ‘worrisome’ increase in murders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank's headline earnings up by 33% to R15.3 billion for the six months ending in June 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - Standard Bank group chief executive
Today at 18:11
The easing of lockdown restrictions sees Spur increasing its group revenue by 32.5% to R2.4bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: What is greylisting and why it matters?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nico Janse van Rensburg - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Aston Martin DBX707 SUV (Audio Cart: ARY2 - Aston Martin x 007 | Licence To Thrill)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Smyth - Freelance automotive journalist at ...
Latest Local
Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life' Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swa... 19 August 2022 4:36 PM
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’ Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalit... 18 August 2022 6:42 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back! The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September. 19 August 2022 4:19 PM
Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination? When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like... 19 August 2022 3:32 PM
'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over... 19 August 2022 2:55 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news. 19 August 2022 2:35 PM
Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre. 19 August 2022 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more

19 August 2022 2:57 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

On The Midday Report today the top story focused on the sexual assault allegations made against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Godongwana has vehemently denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by a woman employed at a hotel in n the Kruger National Park where the minister and his wife recently stayed. He has since confirmed to the press that the police have been in contact with him and formally informed him of the charge laid against him.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN Reporter, Bernadette Wicks, to find out more.

[Godongwana] said that he's presented himself before the Integrity Commission commission voluntarily and he has has been quoted as saying that if he is criminally charged, he will step aside in line with the step aside rule.

Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Update on government’s response to monkeypox
  • Shanawaaz Asghar 'unharmed' and in 'good spirits' after kidnapping ordeal
  • Misuzulu kaZwelithini to be officially crowned as Zulu king this Saturday
  • Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams to respond to ‘the blatantly false allegations’ made against him
  • Funeral service of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala at Rhema Church

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Midday Report Express: Godongwana allegations, Monkeypox update and more




19 August 2022 2:57 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Trending

Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

Local

We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company

Local

EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe

Local Politics

Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front

Local

EWN Highlights

EC village factional dispute results in pupil hacked to death on school grounds

19 August 2022 4:42 PM

AgriSA calls on govt to respond to Botswana, Namibia blocking production imports

19 August 2022 3:25 PM

DA’s new chief whip Gwarube: 'I’m very deserving of stepping into this role'

19 August 2022 3:22 PM

