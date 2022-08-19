EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe





Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela speaks to ATM president Vuyo Zungula and EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, about calls for President Cyril Ramaposa to step down.

As the pressure mounts for Ramaphosa to step down, opposition parties have accused the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) of using delaying tactics in the Phala Phala farm burglary probe.

Opposition parties on Wednesday held a media briefing and called for Ramaphosa to step out of the office to make way for a full investigation into the burglary at his Limpopo farm.

702's Thabo Mdluli standing in for Clement Manyathela, spoke to ATM's president Vuyo Zungula.

Zungula said that Sars and Sarb were treating Ramaphosa with kid gloves.

It does not take more than 25 days for most of these institutions that should be independent and objective and affirm the Constitution to do their work. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

We would not be here if the institutions in our county had been doing their work and it is because of these institutions by deciding to protect Ramaphosa, instead of being principled and treating all people equally before the law. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

Joining the conversation, was the red beret's spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, who added that delay tactics to cover the president would not last forever.

They have been unable to answer basic questions. They have been attempting to hide behind the sub judice rule which doesn’t apply, and these financial institutions are being evasive. Sinawo Tambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

It is a matter of time because the delay and evasiveness tactics from the financial institutions cannot last forever, and they must be transparent. Sinawo Tambo, Spokesperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip