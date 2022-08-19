Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre
Bongani Bingwa chats to Lindiwe Lekasapa, Joburg Theatre Producer, about the Don Giovanni opera run.
- Don Giovanni is one of the most performed operas in the world
- It's about a ladies' man that also likes to kill
It premiered on 29 October 1787 and is regarded as one of the greatest operas in the world.
Don Giovanni is also one of the most performed operas on stages globally but is rarely done in South Africa.
The Joburg Theatre is trying to change this.
We had done the magic flute in 2016...and we thought what could top that. Don Giovanni was at the top of the list...It hasn't been done a lot in South Africa.Lindiwe Lekasapa, Producer - Joburg Theatre
Blending melodrama, comedy and the supernatural, Don Giovanni tells the story of a Casanova with a penchant for killing. It's a story that is as relevant today as it was over 200 years ago.
I think the story is so relevant, it's so contemporary...The content of a Casanova, but not your typical Casanova. He really does love women but then he's also a killer and this is what's happening now in our era. You've got a man who's a lady's lover but then also kills.Lindiwe Lekasapa, Producer - Joburg Theatre
The opera has had a short run and if you don't want to miss out, this weekend is your last chance to catch a rare glimpse of the masterpiece.
Tickets for the 3PM matinee on 20 and 21 August are available at www.joburgtheatre.com
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53852006_theater-auditorium-with-rows-of-red-seats-and-stage-with-curtain-vector-illustration.html
More from Entertainment
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque
From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.Read More
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations
Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to name but a few.Read More
'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'
Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
WATCH: Vet uses food test to check if shelter dog is adoptable
Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn shares What’s Gone ViralRead More
Vinyl Record Day: 'Vinyl music still relevant in South Africa'
John Perlman speaks to the owner of Mr Vinyl, Bret Dugmore, about the National Vinyl Record Day.Read More
Musa on music: 'Seeing my parents in love inspired me to write love songs'
Ray White speaks to song writer, singer, and former SA Idols winner, Musa Sukwene, about his album called Back Room.Read More
SA artists unite in song to support refugees
Executive Director of the Turquoise Harmony Institute Ayhan Cetin, shares details on their star-studded concert, in support of refugees.Read More
[WATCH] Surprise visit leaves man in tears
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back!
The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September.Read More
Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination?
When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like St Helena.Read More
'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process
A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over renowned cartoonist Zapiro's vacant position.Read More
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque
From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.Read More
For better or worse, what to do when sex falls away?
If your marriage has lost its passion, it is important to find out why so you can reignite the spark.Read More
JHB City Guide: 5 entertaining offerings to enjoy this weekend
Get a feel of Ndofaya artist Spikiri’s latest music, burst out in laughter with Marc Loterring or bring on the heat in the kitchen with some cooking lessons.Read More
WATCH: 4-year-old girl corrects mom’s English over her pronunciation of vitamin
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Ahmed Kathrada to be remembered through exhibition & conversation - foundation
South African politician and anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Kathrada would have turned 93 on 21 August.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More