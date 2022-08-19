Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre





Bongani Bingwa chats to Lindiwe Lekasapa, Joburg Theatre Producer, about the Don Giovanni opera run.

Don Giovanni is one of the most performed operas in the world

It's about a ladies' man that also likes to kill

It premiered on 29 October 1787 and is regarded as one of the greatest operas in the world.

Don Giovanni is also one of the most performed operas on stages globally but is rarely done in South Africa.

The Joburg Theatre is trying to change this.

We had done the magic flute in 2016...and we thought what could top that. Don Giovanni was at the top of the list...It hasn't been done a lot in South Africa. Lindiwe Lekasapa, Producer - Joburg Theatre

Blending melodrama, comedy and the supernatural, Don Giovanni tells the story of a Casanova with a penchant for killing. It's a story that is as relevant today as it was over 200 years ago.

I think the story is so relevant, it's so contemporary...The content of a Casanova, but not your typical Casanova. He really does love women but then he's also a killer and this is what's happening now in our era. You've got a man who's a lady's lover but then also kills. Lindiwe Lekasapa, Producer - Joburg Theatre

The opera has had a short run and if you don't want to miss out, this weekend is your last chance to catch a rare glimpse of the masterpiece.

Tickets for the 3PM matinee on 20 and 21 August are available at www.joburgtheatre.com