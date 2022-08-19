For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
The health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale chats to Mandy about the response to monkeypox.
- Health Minister Joe Phaala has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in the country
- The NICD has confirmed that the case is that of a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg who traveled from Spain
The country has recorded the 5th case of monkeypox which was confirmed during the course of the week, I think on Wednesday, that of a 28-year-old male from Johannesburg, who was traveling from Spain.Foster Mohale - health ministry Spokesperson
Spain is among a few European countries with a high number of monkeypox cases.
Wiener asked whether the country had a vaccine in place to curb the spread of monkeypox.
Currently, there's no vaccine in South Africa. Not only in South Africa but across the globe for monkeypox. We only use treatment of other poxes like chickenpox and smallpox.Foster Mohale - health ministry Spokesperson
The wellness organisation did inform us that for now, there's no need to worry.Foster Mohale - health ministry Spokesperson
