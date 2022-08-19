For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox

Today at 17:10 The Apartheid Museum officially reopens tomorrow and they will be staging an exhibition on the life and legacy of Archbishop Tutu. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Emilia Potenza, Curator of the Apartheid Museum

Today at 17:20 SA crime stats: Decrease in rape, but ‘worrisome’ increase in murders Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Today at 18:09 Standard Bank's headline earnings up by 33% to R15.3 billion for the six months ending in June 2022 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sim Tshabalala - Standard Bank group chief executive

Today at 18:11 The easing of lockdown restrictions sees Spur increasing its group revenue by 32.5% to R2.4bn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation

Today at 18:14 The Money Show Explainer: What is greylisting and why it matters? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nico Janse van Rensburg - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

