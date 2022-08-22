How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding
We live in a digital world with an increased need to stay connected. Whether its an online business, working from home or a video call with relatives, the importance of a fast, strong and stable internet connection has become vital. Fibre network has proven to be the fastest and most efficient way to connect to the internet, hence the nationwide installation of fibre cables being steadily implemented.
However, due to various stages of loadshedding disrupting the supply of electricity, homes and businesses have had to adapt to prevent being offline for hours on end. Telkom, one of South Africa’s leading communications technology services providers have taken this into consideration and made improvements to their services, optimizing connection for homes and small businesses.
Thabo Mdluli, standing in for Clement Manyathela, recently hosted Makgosi Mabaso, Telkom’s Managing Executive for Broadband and Smart Home, to discuss the improved services, staying connected in loadshedding and answering listener’s fibre-related questions.
Listen to the full conversation below.
The pair touched on various issues surrounding internet connections and how fibre is the most flexible and reliable internet connection available. Answering a listener’s question, Mabaso mentioned the current theft problem surrounding DSL and copper cables causing major disruptions in connection. She explains how Telkom recommends and encourages ADSL clients to make the switch to fibre.
We are trying to be really proactive in ensuring that we are migrating our customers across to the latest technology where we know we would have minimal issues.Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.
Over time we’ve really accelerated the rollout of fibre in partnership with Openserve.Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.
Mabaso also noted that there are measures put in place to help customers during loadshedding and make sure that homes and businesses don’t stay offline for too long.
If it’s a longer downtime, depending on the technical issues that we may have, we do look at how we can reimburse you for the time that you were down.Makgosi Mabaso, Managing Executive: Broadband & Smart Home, Telkom.
For businesses looking to unlimit their connection, even during loadshedding, Telkom’s Core and Endless Fibre packages offer high-quality, high-speed, uncapped fibre with no throttling.
Through their partnership with Openserve, homes and businesses get a free installation for a limited period. Bundles include a wi-fi enabled router*, the option to add value added services such as Wifi Mesh, extenders, UPS, laptops & monitors and voice calling plans to their fibre bundle at an additional charge.
For more information the Telkom Endless Fibre deals and other products, visit the official Telkom Business website.
*Terms and conditions apply.
More from World
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around
Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities.Read More
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date'
Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks.Read More
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff
According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.Read More
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.Read More
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe
Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.Read More
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.Read More
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles
Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.Read More
Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: China's not overreacting - conflict criminologist
The 12-day air exercise called Falcon Strike 2022, is a joint air force exercise between China and Thailand. It's meant to show both nation’s air operations capacities.Read More
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction
Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.Read More
More from Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
More from Africa
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'
Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday
Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.Read More
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff
According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months.Read More
Discontinuing Zimbabwean permits 'morally wrong' - Neasa
The National Employers Association of SA (Neasa) says kicking Zimbabweans out of the country won't solve the unemployment crisis.Read More
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'
Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.Read More