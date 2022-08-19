'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process
Thabo Mdluli speaks to Sowetan and Sunday world cartoonist Sifiso Yalo about the art of telling a story using visuals and illustrations.
He explained that his drawing process is easy as South Africa is full of interesting tales to tell.
All the ingredients were there to tell an amazing story in South Africa, he added.
It’s very easy to pick. I mean South Africa is very rich with stories that qualify for a cartoon. There’s a lot of ammunition, this country is not boring at all.Sifiso Yalo, Sowetan and Sunday world cartoonist
The main culprits would be our leaders whether in a social standing or political, the people that are running the country… whether they like it or not they are going to appear on my cartoons.Sifiso Yalo, Sowetan and Sunday world cartoonist
His favourite character to draw is former president Jacob Zuma.
There’s no doubt there… I mean you look at the challenging blank page, where you would draw something if you have Jacob Zuma but in his heydays way back before the Gupta saga. It was more interesting when he became presidentSifiso Yalo, Sowetan and Sunday world cartoonist
Yalo said he was inspired by seeing his voice on paper and the feedback he gets from people who view it.
Scroll up for the full interview.
