For better or worse, what to do when sex falls away?





Thabo Mdluli spoke to sex pleasure educator Lisa Welsh about the causes of a sexless marriage and how to recover as a couple.

A sexless marriage is one where the couple is frustrated by a lack of sex

Couples can stop having sex for a variety of reasons from stress to unresolved trauma

If your marriage has lost its spark, it is important to reignite the passion

A sexless marriage is generally thought to be one where you haven’t had sex in a year or less than 10 times in a year, or if you are generally unsatisfied with how rarely you and your partner have sex.

This is according to Welsh.

A sexless marriage is one where you are bothered by the lack of sex or the amount of intimacy that is happening between you. It is a shame, it happens, but it is fixable. Lisa Welsh, sex pleasure educator

It is normal for your sex life to go through different seasons but if it falls off the table completely it can be troublesome.

Couples can stop having sex or lose interest in sex for many reasons from low sex drive to mental health issues, to unresolved past traumas.

If someone has experienced something traumatic, they may have difficulties opening up to their partner and they may hold back because they are afraid of feeling pressure to have sex.

This can also result in pushing away other kinds of affection because the partner with trauma does not want the situation to escalate.

The fear [is] that if you let your partner in a little, they are going to expect sex so then you put up a guard or barrier and it removes all of that warmth and closeness which is a very lonely place to be. Lisa Welsh, sex pleasure educator

If this is the case and one partner is consistently brushing off the other’s attempts to be intimate, it can cause the initiating partner to feel discouraged and rejected, and the best thing to do is to seek therapy to help resolve the trauma.

In other cases, the lack of sex may come from both sides as both parties can become too distracted or busy to focus on sex.

When this happens, it is important to find ways to reignite the spark.

Welsh suggested this can be done with playful flirting and subtle intimacy such as casually touching your partner and letting them know you are attracted to them.

Finally, Welsh said, “life is too short for mediocre sex,” so it is important to talk about what you want and learn how to be the best partner you can be and keep that passion alive.

