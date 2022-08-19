Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
The Apartheid Museum officially reopens tomorrow and they will be staging an exhibition on the life and legacy of Archbishop Tutu.
Guests
Emilia Potenza, Curator of the Apartheid Museum
Today at 17:20
SA crime stats: Decrease in rape, but ‘worrisome’ increase in murders
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank's headline earnings up by 33% to R15.3 billion for the six months ending in June 2022
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - Standard Bank group chief executive
Today at 18:11
The easing of lockdown restrictions sees Spur increasing its group revenue by 32.5% to R2.4bn
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: What is greylisting and why it matters?
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Nico Janse van Rensburg - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Aston Martin DBX707 SUV (Audio Cart: ARY2 - Aston Martin x 007 | Licence To Thrill)
Guests
Mark Smyth - Freelance automotive journalist at ...
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

19 August 2022 2:35 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Brent Lindeque
Good news stories

From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.

Mandy Wiener chats to Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy about all things good news.

  • Brad Binder has set a new super lap record at Kyalami Grand Prix
  • Tali is back with a third season, now in her hometown of Johannesburg
A screengrab from South African Brent Lindeque's nek nomination video which has gone viral. Picture: Youtube

SA MotoGP racer Brad Binder has become the first rider since 1992 to set a super lap record at Kyalami Grand Prix.

He did this super lap last month in July and we've all been eagerly waiting to find out if he broke that record and yesterday that news came out that yes, Brad Binder did.

Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy

In other news, a young teenager saved his father's life while they were out hiking.

The father and son were swept off the rocks by waves. They were then washed over the rocks into a tidal pool and they were both left unconscious. The son miraculously woke up and managed to get his dad to safety. His dad was still unconscious. He had quite severe injuries as well. He then ran up 50 metres back to where they were staying to alert his mom who called the NSRI.

Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy

And finally, Tali is back with a third season.

She came out with a first season which was called Tali's Wedding Diary, she then did the second season called Baby Diary and the third season, she's coming back to Joburg her hometown. This series was Showmax's first original and it's one of their most award-winning series that they have done.

Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy

Scroll up and listen to the interview attached above.




