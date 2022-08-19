Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque
Mandy Wiener chats to Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy about all things good news.
- Brad Binder has set a new super lap record at Kyalami Grand Prix
- Tali is back with a third season, now in her hometown of Johannesburg
SA MotoGP racer Brad Binder has become the first rider since 1992 to set a super lap record at Kyalami Grand Prix.
He did this super lap last month in July and we've all been eagerly waiting to find out if he broke that record and yesterday that news came out that yes, Brad Binder did.Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy
In other news, a young teenager saved his father's life while they were out hiking.
The father and son were swept off the rocks by waves. They were then washed over the rocks into a tidal pool and they were both left unconscious. The son miraculously woke up and managed to get his dad to safety. His dad was still unconscious. He had quite severe injuries as well. He then ran up 50 metres back to where they were staying to alert his mom who called the NSRI.Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy
And finally, Tali is back with a third season.
She came out with a first season which was called Tali's Wedding Diary, she then did the second season called Baby Diary and the third season, she's coming back to Joburg her hometown. This series was Showmax's first original and it's one of their most award-winning series that they have done.Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy
Scroll up and listen to the interview attached above.
