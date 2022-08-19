Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back!
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Mogau Seshoene - Lazy Makoti founder and Natalie Lazaris - Reach for a Dream's business head.
Reach For A Dream Foundation - which makes the dreams of children fighting life-threatening diseases come true, set a Guinness World Record for the most people cooking online at the same time in 2021.
That event successfully raised R850 000.
Voted the best NGO in South Africa, the foundation now wants a repeat of last year's incredible success.
Taking place on 1 September 2022, the foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event. Local celebrity chefs David Higgs, The Lazy Makoti and J’Something are all set to entertain guests throughout the virtual cook-a-long.
Participants will get to cook a delicious appetiser and main course meal at a total of R550 in their cooking-for-dreams box. It includes ingredients to feed a family of four and will be delivered to your door.
Seshoene, a two-time best-selling author, says this is the perfect opportunity to give back.
All proceeds… go to fulfilling the dreams of children who are fighting life-threatening diseases, I mean who wouldn’t want to get behind that?Mogau Seshoene, The Lazy Makoti founder
A complementary Lindt chocolate, Jacob's coffee, a bottle of wine and a free surprise gift will also be included.
Use 702 in your reference and get a 10 percent discount.
Last year we raised R850 000 we’d like to hit a million this year... a dream can cost anything between R5000 – R7000. All the proceeds we raise will go towards these dreams.Natalie Lazaris, Head of Business - Reach for a Dream
Visit their website to see how you can take part.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio
