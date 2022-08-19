Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination?





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to head of tourism for St Helena - Matt Joshua about everything this island has to offer.

St Helena Island is located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The island is home to the oldest land animal, Jonathan the tortoise.

St Helena Island. Picture: St Helena Tourism/Facebook

St Helena is a tropical island located in the Atlantic Ocean and is a five-hour flight from OR Tambo airport.

While it might not be the destination for sunning on a sandy beach, it is ideal if you want to immerse yourself in nature and take in the wonderful scenery.

If you’re looking for something different, St Helena is it. We have over 500 years of history and because of the ranging topography of the island, there are a lot of very unique habitats and ecosystems. Matt Joshua, head of tourism for St Helena

At St Helena, you can experience world-class diving, unique flora and fauna and a practically nonexistent crime rate according to Joshua.

One of the interesting animals you may have the opportunity to see is the oldest living land animal, Jonathan the tortoise. According to official records, he is 190 years old but could be even older said Joshua.

If you wanted to visit you wouldn’t need to worry about getting a visa as you can stay for up to six months without one as a South African.

