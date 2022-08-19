Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life'
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to investigative journalist and host of e.tv's Devi show - Devi Sankaree Govender, about her Upside of Failure.
The award-winning investigative journalist is of the view that failure sometimes becomes the centre of one's true potential.
Govender was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702's Upside of Failure.
The KwaZulu-Natal-born journalist has spent the past 28 years of her life seeking out corruption wherever it may exist.
She is currently the host of her own investigative show on e.tv - the Devi show.
The MBA graduate recalls telling her parents about changing subjects in high school.
I went back to my parents to tell them that I can no longer do Physical Sciences...I had to write to the Department of Education and ask to swap the subject to Geography.Devi Sankaree Govender, award-winning investigative journalist
I realised that my future didn’t lie in the world of science and technology but somewhere else. Often what you think is failure is not failing but it allows you to find your true potential.Devi Sankaree Govender, award-winning investigative journalist
Source : 702
