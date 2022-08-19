Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Jody Jacobs - Former eNCA Broadcast Manager, former Executive Producer and News Reporter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jody Jacobs - Former eNCA Broadcast Manager, Executive Producer and News Reporter
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things with Kirsty Doig, founder of Darcey Sunshine Foundation
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kirsty Doig - Founder of Darcey Sunshine Foundation
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
King Misuzulu's coronation set to steam ahead amid succession tensions Ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, tensions around Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma remain high. 19 August 2022 6:57 PM
Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life' Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swa... 19 August 2022 4:36 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’ Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalit... 18 August 2022 6:42 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back! The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September. 19 August 2022 4:19 PM
Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination? When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like... 19 August 2022 3:32 PM
'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over... 19 August 2022 2:55 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news. 19 August 2022 2:35 PM
Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre. 19 August 2022 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
King Misuzulu's coronation set to steam ahead amid succession tensions

19 August 2022 6:57 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Coronation
Zulu Royal Family
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini
Amazulu King Misuzulu

Ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, tensions around Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma remain high.

John Perlman speaks to University of KwaZulu-Natal Professor Sihawu Ngubane.

The coronation is expected to be attended by thousands of onlookers on Saturday. Political leaders, members of the royal family, and the media at large, are descending on the palace.

The battle for leadership intensified as Prince Simakade, King Misuzulu's brother, entered the kraal last Saturday. He was traditionally crowned King by a faction of AmaZulu royal family.

Additionally, another senior faction of the AmaZulu royal family pronounced Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini, a third Zulu brother, the rightful heir of the Zulu monarchy.

Ngubane, Head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, says King Misuzulu's most important mandate as King will be resolving tensions in the royal family.

FILE: Prince Misuzulu Zulu. Picture: Supplied

The priority is to reconcile the royal family because he cannot rule the nation where the family is divided, so the restoration of unity is a priority and also taking care of the welfare of people, mainly around the area of Nongoma. People are poor they go to bed hungry.

Professor Sihawu Ngubane, Head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The community is not bothered by the brewing tensions within the Zulu royal family, says Ngubane.

He says it's paramount that he manages the poverty that exists in his surroundings. Ngubane says he trusts in King Misuzulu's capabilities to resolve the matter.

Listen to the full audio above for more.




Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life'

19 August 2022 4:36 PM

Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swap to Geography instead.

Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front

19 August 2022 2:18 PM

The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.

EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe

19 August 2022 12:34 PM

African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.

We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company

19 August 2022 11:45 AM

Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.

Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks

19 August 2022 10:14 AM

Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.

Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA

19 August 2022 10:01 AM

South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.

Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

19 August 2022 8:48 AM

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry

19 August 2022 8:32 AM

It has been six weeks into the hearing of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 7:01 PM

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations

18 August 2022 6:26 PM

Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to name but a few.

