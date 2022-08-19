King Misuzulu's coronation set to steam ahead amid succession tensions
John Perlman speaks to University of KwaZulu-Natal Professor Sihawu Ngubane.
The coronation is expected to be attended by thousands of onlookers on Saturday. Political leaders, members of the royal family, and the media at large, are descending on the palace.
The battle for leadership intensified as Prince Simakade, King Misuzulu’s brother, entered the kraal last Saturday. He was traditionally crowned King by a faction of AmaZulu royal family.
Additionally, another senior faction of the AmaZulu royal family pronounced Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini, a third Zulu brother, the rightful heir of the Zulu monarchy.
Ngubane, Head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, says King Misuzulu’s most important mandate as King will be resolving tensions in the royal family.
The priority is to reconcile the royal family because he cannot rule the nation where the family is divided, so the restoration of unity is a priority and also taking care of the welfare of people, mainly around the area of Nongoma. People are poor they go to bed hungry.Professor Sihawu Ngubane, Head of African languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal
The community is not bothered by the brewing tensions within the Zulu royal family, says Ngubane.
He says it's paramount that he manages the poverty that exists in his surroundings. Ngubane says he trusts in King Misuzulu’s capabilities to resolve the matter.
