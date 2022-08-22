A Song, a Book, a Dish with Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng





John Perlman spoke to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the Vice Chancellor at the University of Cape Town, to learn more about her through a song, a book, and a dish.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Professor Phakeng's dish of choice is something she remembered eating on special occasions - fermented sorghum porridge with stew.

Phakeng said they never used to sit and have dinner around the table with the family, but they would really bond with her parents over the weekend rather.

When it comes to reading, her pick is Infidel by Ayaan Hirsi Ali. Phakeng says she respects the author, who chose to fight for the life she wanted, even when it was difficult.

I chose this because the author herself inspires me. I think she is formidable. Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town

She said she was always a big reader, as education was very important to her family, particularly her father.

Finally, the prof's song choice is Jehovah is Your Name by Benjamin Dube, as she has always found comfort in his music and her spirituality.

Listen to the audio above for more.