'Don't give bullies in the workplace oxygen' - expert





Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to the president of the Society of Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA), Dr Sharon Munyaka about the effects of bullying in the workplace and how to deal with it.

Though the numbers are from the US, workplace bullying is a major issue that impacts people across the globe.

So what is workplace bullying and what can you do to identify it and navigate through it?

Munyaka says that we can look at it as harmful and persistent patterns of targeted mistreatment in the workplace.

This can be both non-verbal and verbal actions from a person or group of people through things like disparaging comments, physical abuse, shaming, and exclusion from meetings and other workplace activities.

To assist yourself in identifying if you're being bullied or not, Munyaka says a good way to do this is to gather opinions from your colleagues about the situation you're experiencing, especially if your gut is signalling to you that you are being purposefully mistreated.

And if you feel that you are being bullied, human resources (HR) could be a great starting point because HR is supposed to be an entity within a corporation that advocates for employees and looks out for their interests.

Though HR could also be weaponised by corporates to protect the interests of the business itself, South Africa has a number of legislations aimed to protect employers and employees from mistreatment.

These legislations guide employers and employees on the prevention and elimination of all forms of harassment and unfair discrimination in the workplace, sop Munyaka says that even if HR might not be particularly helpful, there are a number of bodies you can go to such as the CCMA that protects the rights of employees in the workplace.

On a leadership level, Munyaka says that a good restorative approach to workplace bullying is the responsibility of people in positions of power in the workplace, enforcing a zero-tolerance environment for bullying even if the bully is the one bringing money into the business.

On a personal level, Munyaka says that standing up to the bully, be it a verbal response or choosing not to respond, disarms the bully because they are not expecting to be challenged.

Another good way would be to get people in the workplace you trust to rally around you and support you against the bully because, as the saying goes, there's strength in numbers.

The more we give bullies oxygen, the more they survive - but just like a pot plant that we put on the window seal, it grows towards the light. If enough of us are able to say, 'no', the bully has no space to grow. Dr Sharon Munyaka, president - Society of Industrial and Organisational Psychology of South Africa (SIOPSA)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview above.