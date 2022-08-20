[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation
Thousands gathered in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering ceremony.
READ: King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu Nation
The king’s wives and siblings - the princes and princesses of the royal family also formed part of the joyous celebrations that took place at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace well into Saturday night.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Queen Ntokozo Mayisela at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
The Queens with King Misuzulu's son at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
King Misuzulu's sisters - the princesses at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
The delegation from eSwatini at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Izintombi - Zulu maidens at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
Izintombi - Zulu maidens at the King's coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News.
This article first appeared on EWN : [IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation
Source : Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
King Misuzulu's coronation set to steam ahead amid succession tensions
Ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, tensions around Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma remain high.Read More
Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life'
Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swap to Geography instead.Read More
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe
African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions are not doing their job in holding President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed the fifth case was recorded on Wednesday.Read More
Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry
It has been six weeks into the hearing of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.Read More