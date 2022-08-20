The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert, Warren Tucker about a list of the Top five safest cars under R270 000 in South Africa.
This is based on their entry-level vehicle safety report released in July.
They looked at 38 entry-level vehicles that come with the best standard safety options - an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard, vehicles with electronic skid control traction systems, and vehicles with driver-passenger airbags.
What they've done is they've taken 38 vehicles and looked at, of those 38 vehicles, what's the best value for money that you are getting in terms of safety.Warren Tucker, motoring expert
And here they are, the safest five cars to own under R270, 000.
Fiat 500 0.9L FWD SMT
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA MT
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Manual
Suzuki Dzire 1.2 Manual
Suzuki Baleno 1.4 Manual
