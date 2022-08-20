The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Misuzulu's coronation set to steam ahead amid succession tensions Ahead of King Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday, tensions around Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma remain high. 19 August 2022 6:57 PM
Devi Sankaree on failure: 'It allows you to find your true potential in life' Speaking on failure, she remembers performing badly in Physical Science during her high school days, and asking her parents to swa... 19 August 2022 4:36 PM
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’ Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalit... 18 August 2022 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
View all Business
The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000 The Automobile Association published their 2022 list of the safest cars to drive under R270, 000 in South Africa. 20 August 2022 5:20 PM
'Don't give bullies in the workplace oxygen' - expert A report published by the Workplace Bullying Institute indicated that 79.3 million Americans have been affected by workplace bully... 20 August 2022 5:09 PM
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back! The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September. 19 August 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news. 19 August 2022 2:35 PM
Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre. 19 August 2022 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to... 18 August 2022 6:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000

20 August 2022 5:20 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Automobile Association
entry-level vehicles
vehicle safety report

The Automobile Association published their 2022 list of the safest cars to drive under R270, 000 in South Africa.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert, Warren Tucker about a list of the Top five safest cars under R270 000 in South Africa.

This is based on their entry-level vehicle safety report released in July.

They looked at 38 entry-level vehicles that come with the best standard safety options - an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard, vehicles with electronic skid control traction systems, and vehicles with driver-passenger airbags.

What they've done is they've taken 38 vehicles and looked at, of those 38 vehicles, what's the best value for money that you are getting in terms of safety.

Warren Tucker, motoring expert

And here they are, the safest five cars to own under R270, 000.

Fiat 500 0.9L FWD SMT

Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA MT

Suzuki Swift 1.2 Manual

Suzuki Dzire 1.2 Manual

Suzuki Baleno 1.4 Manual


20 August 2022 5:20 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Automobile Association
entry-level vehicles
vehicle safety report

More from Lifestyle

'Don't give bullies in the workplace oxygen' - expert

20 August 2022 5:09 PM

A report published by the Workplace Bullying Institute indicated that 79.3 million Americans have been affected by workplace bullying with 65 percent of them indicating that the bullying came from their bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back!

19 August 2022 4:19 PM

The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination?

19 August 2022 3:32 PM

When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like St Helena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process

19 August 2022 2:55 PM

A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over renowned cartoonist Zapiro's vacant position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

19 August 2022 2:35 PM

From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For better or worse, what to do when sex falls away?

19 August 2022 1:31 PM

If your marriage has lost its passion, it is important to find out why so you can reignite the spark.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre

19 August 2022 1:01 PM

If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JHB City Guide: 5 entertaining offerings to enjoy this weekend

19 August 2022 12:55 PM

Get a feel of Ndofaya artist Spikiri’s latest music, burst out in laughter with Marc Loterring or bring on the heat in the kitchen with some cooking lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 4-year-old girl corrects mom’s English over her pronunciation of vitamin

19 August 2022 10:55 AM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ahmed Kathrada to be remembered through exhibition & conversation - foundation

19 August 2022 9:37 AM

South African politician and anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Kathrada would have turned 93 on 21 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phaahla says monkeypox outbreak a cause for concern as SA records 5th case

Local

'Don't give bullies in the workplace oxygen' - expert

Lifestyle

The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation

20 August 2022 3:54 PM

Gr 9 pupil commits suicide after alleged mockery by teacher over his sexuality

20 August 2022 2:39 PM

WATCH: Nongoma a hive of activity as Misuzulu is crowned AmaZulu King

20 August 2022 1:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA