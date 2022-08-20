



NONGOMA - King Misuzulu has officially been introduced to his subjects as king of the Zulu nation.

This took place in the kraal built by his regiments at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

On Friday night, the king entered the kraal in a private ceremony attended only by a select few.

He has now been publicly presented to his people as king.

He has been received with loud calls, his subjects hailing ‘Wena We Ndlovu, Bayede!’

Bayede is a salutation reserved for Zulu monarchs.

This signifies that he is hailed as king by a large part of the Zulu nation.

This was also backed up by senior members of the royal family.

The queen mother - Mavis MaZungu - the wife of late king Bhekuzulu, and senior prince Philemon have pledged their support for the king.

They say whoever goes against king Misuzulu is basically the enemy of all.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is now in the Kraal, he standing in front of his subjects and joining them in song. pic.twitter.com/AxVFFbqwDl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu nation