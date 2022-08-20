Streaming issues? Report here
King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu nation

20 August 2022 4:27 PM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Nongoma
Coronation
AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini

He has been received with loud calls, his subjects hailing ‘Bayede' - a salutation only given to Zulu monarchs.

NONGOMA - King Misuzulu has officially been introduced to his subjects as king of the Zulu nation.

This took place in the kraal built by his regiments at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

On Friday night, the king entered the kraal in a private ceremony attended only by a select few.

He has now been publicly presented to his people as king.

He has been received with loud calls, his subjects hailing ‘Wena We Ndlovu, Bayede!’

Bayede is a salutation reserved for Zulu monarchs.

This signifies that he is hailed as king by a large part of the Zulu nation.

This was also backed up by senior members of the royal family.

The queen mother - Mavis MaZungu - the wife of late king Bhekuzulu, and senior prince Philemon have pledged their support for the king.

They say whoever goes against king Misuzulu is basically the enemy of all.


This article first appeared on EWN : King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu nation




