Sacrifice a gift as much as it is a burden? An expert weighs in

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
King Misuzulu officially introduced as King of the Zulu nation He has been received with loud calls, his subjects hailing ‘Bayede' - a salutation only given to Zulu monarchs. 20 August 2022 4:27 PM
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation Earlier on Saturday, Misuzulu was officially introduced to his ancestors as king of the Zulu nation - through the kraal-entering c... 20 August 2022 3:54 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
EFF, ATM accuse Sarb, Sars of using delaying tactics in Phala Phala probe African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are of the view that two key financial institutions... 19 August 2022 12:34 PM
‘Coalition govts capture inherent, deepening tension in SA's municipalities’ Results of the local government elections in 2021 saw a number of opposition parties coming together to rule coalition municipalit... 18 August 2022 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
View all Business
Cooking for Dreams: Reach for a Dream’s cook-along is back! The foundation will host its second ‘Cooking for dreams’ event on 1 September. 19 August 2022 4:19 PM
Travel feature: Should St Helena island be your next breakaway destination? When the days get cold and the work week feels long you might find yourself wishing you were on an Island far way, an island like... 19 August 2022 3:32 PM
'SA is very rich in stories': Editorial cartoonist shares storytelling process A South African cartoonist who studied fine arts at the Durban University of Technology, would later join The Sowetan to take over... 19 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Mosimane on the late Thomas Madigage: 'He took me out of Soweto and into PSL' Thabo Mdluli speaks to former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane, about his journey in football. 12 August 2022 2:22 PM
View all Sport
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news. 19 August 2022 2:35 PM
Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre. 19 August 2022 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Sacrifice a gift as much as it is a burden? An expert weighs in

21 August 2022 1:58 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Mental health
Sacrifices in relationships

"You are told that somebody sacrificed their life for you to live and therefore you have a sense of duty in terms of how you live your own life."

Resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast's Refiloe Mpakanyane, interrogating the idea of sacrifice and the effects it has on both the giver and receiver.

Jiyane, in exploring the term sacrifice points out that it can be a gift as much as it is a burden, adding that some people believe that nothing of value comes without sacrifice - which speaks much to the way that we have been socialised to perceive our roles in relationships as taking on other people's burdens.

I think if we just take one step and say that the term sacrifice has contextual elasticity. It's a term that we come across and there are many touch points for it in our lives...if we look at the spectrum of spaces where we encounter the term.

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

It's interesting because the concept cuts across the different religions you know that it's there, it has that presence and it has a sense of inducing a sense of duty to one. You are told that somebody sacrificed their life for you to live and therefore you have a sense of duty in terms of how you live your own life.

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

Jiyane raises the question of how the idea of a sacrificial lamb was negotiated and why it has a hold on us in present times.

And here is the interesting question, how was this negotiated? I wasn't part of this deal, and yet I have an obligation towards it in terms of how I choose to live my life over a script that was written and played out in my absence... yet it hovers over you ever so silently and sometimes ever so loudly.

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

Scroll up to listen to the rest of the interview




21 August 2022 1:58 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Mental health
Sacrifices in relationships

Trending

'Don't give bullies in the workplace oxygen' - expert

Lifestyle

The 5 safest cars to drive in South Africa for under R270, 000

Lifestyle

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation

Local

Business

EWN Highlights

Bagnaia makes it three in a row as Quartararo extends MotoGP lead

21 August 2022 6:51 PM

Barbara Hogan critical of BEE, says it fosters a culture of entitlement

21 August 2022 4:35 PM

Singapore to repeal colonial-era law criminalising gay sex

21 August 2022 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA