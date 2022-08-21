Sacrifice a gift as much as it is a burden? An expert weighs in





Resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast's Refiloe Mpakanyane, interrogating the idea of sacrifice and the effects it has on both the giver and receiver.

Jiyane, in exploring the term sacrifice points out that it can be a gift as much as it is a burden, adding that some people believe that nothing of value comes without sacrifice - which speaks much to the way that we have been socialised to perceive our roles in relationships as taking on other people's burdens.

I think if we just take one step and say that the term sacrifice has contextual elasticity. It's a term that we come across and there are many touch points for it in our lives...if we look at the spectrum of spaces where we encounter the term. Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

It's interesting because the concept cuts across the different religions you know that it's there, it has that presence and it has a sense of inducing a sense of duty to one. You are told that somebody sacrificed their life for you to live and therefore you have a sense of duty in terms of how you live your own life. Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

Jiyane raises the question of how the idea of a sacrificial lamb was negotiated and why it has a hold on us in present times.

And here is the interesting question, how was this negotiated? I wasn't part of this deal, and yet I have an obligation towards it in terms of how I choose to live my life over a script that was written and played out in my absence... yet it hovers over you ever so silently and sometimes ever so loudly. Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

