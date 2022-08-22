Bain & Company's apology an insult to SA, says whistleblower Athol Williams





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bain & Company South Africa's whistleblower, Athol Williams, about his response to the three-page apology the consultancy company released last week in Business Day.

This comes after the UK government has announced a three-year ban on new public contracts for the company after it was implicated in state capture at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Among the things discussed in an interview with Bingwa, Bain & Company's managing partner, Stephen York, said that Williams' claims should not be taken seriously, implying that they were conjecture.

Williams refuted the ineligibility of York's reasoning.

He went on to describe the apology letter as an insult to South Africa, alleging that Bain & Company had opportunities to present their side of the story at both the Nugent and Zondo commissions which it did not.

The consulting commission had also called for the Zondo Commission to remove 96 of Williams annexures, says the whistleblower.

In my mind, Bongani, this interest in dialogue is false because they've had opportunities to speak to our authorities on numerous occasions and never taken it. Athol Williams, Bain & Company whistleblower

He confirmed the validity of his evidence by describing the events that led to Bain & Company's three-year ban in the United Kingdom (UK).

This came after he presented his case to UK prime minister, Boris Johnson.

When [UK MP Lod Peter Hain and I] walked into that meeting with [Johnson] in the UK, he said to us, 'my advisor told me there's nothing to do with Bain'. They've 'self-cleansed', was the word that he used and there's nothing to see and within 30 minutes, I was able to present facts, again, that refute all of Bain's claims. Athol Williams, Bain & Company whistleblower

York claimed that no senior partners were involved with the Sars deal - which Williams disputed.

He further added that Williams' assertion that only junior Bain & Company members were involved were "half-truths".

They ignore the fact, or he chooses not to reveal the fact that one of their senior partners, Tiaan Moolman - [who] was in Johannesburg, now - was also involved with Sars. His face, his name, his bio, is in the Sars proposal. Athol Williams, Bain & Company whistleblower

As such, Williams said that the consulting company's actions were not a "mistake" but an undermining of South Africa's democracy.

They were enabling state capture. So, again, this idea of Bain's apology for mistakes is an insult... These guys are insulting us by diminishing what they've done by devastating our public institutions, undermining our democracy, and calling it a 'mistake'. Athol Williams, Bain & Company whistleblower

