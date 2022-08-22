Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Professor Sihawu Ngubane, the head of African Languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, about the royalty battle.

A king is born, not appointed

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is not the heir by negotiation, but by birthright

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

According to one expert, the Zulu royal household does not follow western traditions where a succession line is identified early on.

Rather, a king is born.

Here we have our own customs and traditions whereby we don't just appoint or identify and heir. An heir is born. It is determined by the position of the mother. We find kings have several wives, but there's only one senior wife. Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of African Languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Hundreds of Misuzulu's subjects welcomed him at a ceremony held at KwaKhangelamankengane palace KwaNongoma on Saturday.

Professor Sihawu Ngubane said the contestation and court challenges to Misuzulu's ascension stemmed from the ambitions of the King's siblings.

I think it is the aspiration of the princes because when the father died, it came as a shock. Nobody thought it would happen so soon. Everyone thought they would become successors after the demise of the king. There is an elder son and there is an heir. They always know the truth... on who should be the heir. Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of African Languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Sihawu said the success of the weekend's traditional installation ceremony showed Misuzulu was "the chosen one from above".

The way the ritual was conducted was successful and the hunt was successful. Everything went very well, which is a sign that he is the rightful heir of the Zulu nation. Professor Sihawu Ngubane, Head of African Languages - University of KwaZulu-Natal

