'Parents can assist adult children to claim for maintenance'





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the associate attorney at Adams & Adams, Sikelela Masumpa, about whether a parent can claim maintenance for a dependent whose an adult.

Previously, a high court rule that an adult dependent could represent themselves or appoint legal counsel to claim for maintenance.

But the Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that a parent can now claim maintenance for an adult dependent from another parent.

The court has shifted this to a case-by-case basis where the maintenance order can, now, be claimed by the parent in the event of a marital separation.

Associate attorney at Adams & Adams, Sikelela Maumpa, said that this was because the maintenance order would be binding on the parent and not the child.

The amount that can be claimed will, as such, not be bound to the age of the dependent but on the income of the parent after dependency is proved based on reasonable need.

The claim for maintenance could be for anything reasonable: clothing, housing, dental and medical care, education and training. Sikelela Masumpa, associate attorney - Adams & Adams

They would have to consider each part's income and, then, make an appropriate order based on that, taking the other partner's expenses also into regard... It would be driven by reasonable need. Sikelela Masumpa, associate attorney - Adams & Adams

