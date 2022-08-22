WATCH: Woman shoots her royalty shot at the Zulu King Misuzulu





Have you been wondering what's trending lately?

Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A video on Twitter was trending after a woman wearing a Zulu attire shot her shot to be King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's first white Zulu wife.

She was speaking to Enca reporter Siphamandla Goge ahead of the king's kraal entry ceremony.

Scroll up to listen what else has gone viral.