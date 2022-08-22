WATCH: Woman shoots her royalty shot at the Zulu King Misuzulu

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation. 24 August 2022 8:31 PM
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away' Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July. 24 August 2022 6:54 PM
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistle... 24 August 2022 3:04 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Midday Report Express: National shutdown sees friction between unions Delivered to you every afternoon. 24 August 2022 5:07 PM
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:11 PM
View all Politics
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact. 24 August 2022 7:15 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer' Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink. 24 August 2022 9:02 PM
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix' BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan. 24 August 2022 7:12 PM
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging? The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up b... 24 August 2022 5:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'Gary Neville, you are the lover of my life' A video went viral when a Manchester United fan told former player Gary Neville that he is the lover of his life. 23 August 2022 9:51 AM
Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated Chris jones, journalist with Feature Story News, chats to John Maytham about the the latest struggles Manchester United face. 22 August 2022 8:08 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Sport
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert. 24 August 2022 11:42 AM
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at... 24 August 2022 9:34 AM
WATCH: Crowd, band chant father's name to find his missing son A video went viral when a man picked up a child who was missing in the crowd and started chanting his father's name. 23 August 2022 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Police arrest modern-day 'Robin Hood' after 4-month run-around Wasim Akram and his gang would rob mansions in wealthy Delhi suburbs, giving some – not all – of the loot to poor communities. 23 August 2022 3:07 PM
Independence Day: Ukraine braces for Russian pummeling as 'Putin likes a date' Ukraine became independent 31 years ago; something Russia has never accepted and might 'commemorate' with heightened attacks. 23 August 2022 10:49 AM
Low salary increase prediction puts SA employers under pressure to retain staff According to the 2022 Salary and Wage Survey, 36.4% of the labour turnover resulted from resignations over the past 12 months. 23 August 2022 10:09 AM
View all World
Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change' Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday. 24 August 2022 2:32 PM
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional' Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'. 23 August 2022 9:30 PM
Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power. 23 August 2022 3:26 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company... 23 August 2022 8:05 PM
'Attacking boats not normal behaviour, but Orcas can hold grudges' Orcas are killing great white sharks and attacking huge sailboats. Orcas are fascinating, and truly the rulers of the ocean. 23 August 2022 12:32 PM
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats? The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story. 22 August 2022 3:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

WATCH: Woman shoots her royalty shot at the Zulu King Misuzulu

22 August 2022 8:39 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Jonathan Fairbain
King Misizulu
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's trending lately?

Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A video on Twitter was trending after a woman wearing a Zulu attire shot her shot to be King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's first white Zulu wife.

She was speaking to Enca reporter Siphamandla Goge ahead of the king's kraal entry ceremony.

Scroll up to listen what else has gone viral.




22 August 2022 8:39 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Jonathan Fairbain
King Misizulu
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

More from Local

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'

24 August 2022 6:54 PM

Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa

24 August 2022 3:04 PM

Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu

24 August 2022 2:11 PM

Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Participants in the national shutdown march in the City of Tshwane on 24 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown

24 August 2022 1:34 PM

There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoleka Mandela Instagram

Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again

24 August 2022 12:52 PM

The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American RnB and soul music singer Karyn White in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: 702/Karabo Tebele

'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour

24 August 2022 11:42 AM

The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July

24 August 2022 10:51 AM

Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anyaberkut/123rf.com

WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation

24 August 2022 9:34 AM

Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stellenbosch University Choir. Source: Twitter/@allcapetown

We're not crying...THEY'RE 'weeping' - Stellies Choir serenade air passengers

24 August 2022 9:31 AM

The Stellenbosch University Choir surprised (and delighted) passengers on board a flight from Lagos with this flash performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'

24 August 2022 7:12 PM

BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American RnB and soul music singer Karyn White in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: 702/Karabo Tebele

'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour

24 August 2022 11:42 AM

The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anyaberkut/123rf.com

WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation

24 August 2022 9:34 AM

Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

WATCH: Crowd, band chant father's name to find his missing son

23 August 2022 9:53 AM

A video went viral when a man picked up a child who was missing in the crowd and started chanting his father's name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot dead by boyfriend Oscar Pistorius on 14 February 2013, was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on 19 February 2013. Picture: Renee de Villiers/EWN.

My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice'

21 August 2022 4:50 PM

This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brent Lindeque. Source: Twitter/@BrentLindeque

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

19 August 2022 2:35 PM

From Brad Binder setting a new super lap record to Tali's third season, Brent Lindeque brings you all things good news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: machacekcz / 123rf

Opera makes a comeback at Joburg theatre

19 August 2022 1:01 PM

If you're in Gauteng this weekend, you still have a chance to catch Don Giovanni at the Joburg Theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zakes Bantwini at the SA Style Awards 2018 in Sandton City. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Zakes Bantwini hopeful his album wins big after 7 SAMA nominations

18 August 2022 6:26 PM

Major nominations include album of the year, male artist of the year, best collaboration, and best engineered album of the year to name but a few.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomfundo 'Nomfleek' Mtsweni in studio with 702's Thabo Mdluli. Picture: 702/Karabo Tebele

'As a female DJ, building a brand on your music is more important than on looks'

18 August 2022 12:56 PM

Navigating into the space of music, Mtsweni said that building a brand should be normalised to remain relevant in the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 9:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We are not losing the battle', Lebeya on fighting priority crimes in SA

Local

New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'

Business Local

[IN PICTURES] Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown march in Tshwane

A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Basic Income Grant would cost SA more than R374bn over 3 years, says researcher

24 August 2022 9:23 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns victorious over Stellenbosch FC

24 August 2022 8:46 PM

Sex-for-jobs allegations plague Lenasia South Hospital

24 August 2022 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA