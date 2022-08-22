WATCH: Guest embarrassed for helping herself to wedding cake before it's served





A video went viral when a woman at a wedding helped herself to the wedding cake, claiming that it had forgotten to be served.

The cake is traditionally saved for the newlywed's first anniversary, which symbolizes good luck and prosperity and the guest was seen cutting a slice from it.

The video reached more than 5.2 million views when she apologised to the bride and groom.

Within days, the bride responded on social media and said: "As the bride whose cake this is, she is formally forgiven and has learned her lesson in wedding etiquette."

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.