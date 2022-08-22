Economists say Wednesday's nationwide strike likely to damage economy further
JOHANNESBURG - Economists have weighed in on calls by Cosatu and Saftu for South Africans to push back against the government and the private sector’s inaction in tackling the country’s paralysing economic outlook.
The unions said the nationwide strike planned for Wednesday would include stay-aways and rallies, which are expected to take place across the country.
The unions are looking to voice their anger and frustration over the rising cost of living, relentless power cuts, high fuel prices and unemployment.
#COSATU Northern Cape holds a Provincial Shopstewards Council at Francis Baard to mobilize workers to participate in the coming National Strike on Wednesday in Kimberley @SABCNews @SATODAY_SABC @MorningLiveSABC @Newzroom405 @_cosatu #CosatuNationalStrike pic.twitter.com/ct8Me2bvEu— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) August 21, 2022
While Cosatu and Saftu say bringing the economy to a halt is the only way to make the government act with urgency, experts say this could sink the economy even further.
South Africa's biggest trade union federations are calling for major investment to boost economic growth and create jobs.
This is as the economy tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's July unrest, and the April floods.
Economist Isaac Matshego said that by taking to the streets, the very economy the unions were trying to safeguard could destabilise the country even further.
"Staying away from work, particularly for one day, will not really achieve any objective. I'm not justifying a longer stay away because that would be more damaging," Masango said.
Meanwhile, economist Dale McKinley said that withholding labour might have little impact, but it did convey a crucial message to those in power.
"Where I think the weakness of this particular tactic lies is in the lack of impact that it has because right now, the unions are at their weakest. You will probably see a section of certain industries or certain urban areas where they will probably be quite a bit of impact, but I think the other side of it, which is often times underplayed, workers are upset".
Both unions said that all workers would strike, and invited all South Africans to join.
This article first appeared on EWN : Economists say Wednesday's nationwide strike likely to damage economy further
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More