NMB state hospitals continue to deteriorate as conditions worsen - Ellis
Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior journalist at Maverick Citizen, Estelle Ellis, about the dire state of Nelson Mandela Bay state hospitals.
This is partly due to medical personnel leaving in droves and the hospitals themselves deteriorating.
Ellis reports on several instances where the public healthcare department has failed patients who have nowhere else to go.
Among these examples were cases where patients and staff members had to walk around human faeces left in corridors for days that porters refused to clean.
Other cases involve a lack of electricity leaving operating rooms unable to be used and the loved ones of patients needing to carry their loved ones up and down staircases because of non-operational elevators.
Access to health is a human right in the Constitution and my heart breaks for the patients in these state hospitals because they have nowhere else to go. I'm pretty sure if they had the choice, they'll go to the private hospitals but this is them at their most vulnerable and they have to deal with things like this.Estelle Ellis, senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
