'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Ingrid Woolard from the Economics Department at the University of Cape Town.
-
There is no evidence supporting the belief that social grants lead to dependency or an increase in teenage pregnancies
-
There has been no increase in teenage pregnancies since the introduction of the child support grant
-
Teenage mothers are less likely to apply for a child support grant than other age groups
About 18.3 million social grants get paid monthly in South Africa, including 13.6 million for children and 3.7 million for old-age pensions.
This number excludes about 10 million South Africans who receive the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.
The grants total R193 billion or 3.1% of the country's Gross Domestic Product.
Many South Africans believe grants promote dependency, discourage work-seeking, and encourage teenage pregnancies.
According to Professor Ingrid Woolard of the Economics Department at the University of Cape Town, numerous evidence-based studies have defied these societal beliefs.
Woolard is a contributor to the 2022 Women’s Report: Women and Fiscal Policy published by Stellenbosch University.
It’s not the grants that are creating dependency. We need to look at what’s happening in the labour market… The Child Support Grant is only R480. Of course, if your alternative is having a job or collecting R480, you will choose a job! But the jobs aren’t out there…Professor Ingrid Woolard, Economics Department - University of Cape Town
Studies have shown how the child support “expands women’s autonomy, choices, dignity, and participation in community life. The grant gives women a measure of financial independence and increases her power in household decision-making on spending and children’s well-being”, says Woolard.
We find no evidence of that [teenagers falling pregnant to collect child support grants] … The data shows no increase in teenage fertility in the 20 years since the Child Support Grant was introduced… Of all groups, teenage mothers are the least likely to apply for the child support grant, even if they are eligible...Professor Ingrid Woolard, Economics Department - University of Cape Town
Social grants lift about six million people above the R624 poverty line while the child support grant benefits 75% of the poorest 10% of South African households.
We probably will see the Covid grant morphing into something you might call a Basic Income Grant… It’s just hard to think about what the alternatives are.Professor Ingrid Woolard, Economics Department - University of Cape Town
Lester Kiewit interviewed Woolard – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132028734_black-woman-watching-thermometer-result-on-white-background.html?vti=nln1bpn215ty3coxsq-1-11
