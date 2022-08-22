Amendments to Municipal Systems Act to end patronage in SA municipalities?





Clement Manyathela chats to Deputy Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Thembi Nkadimeng, on the newly enacted Municipal Systems Amendment Bill.

• Amendments to Municipal Systems Act will prevent all municipal employees from holding political office.

• The new law is aimed at professionalising local government.

Thembi Nkadimeng, Deputy Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister. Picture Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Amendments to the Municipal Systems Act bars all municipal employees from holding political office. Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Thembi Nkadimeng says there's a reason that the amendments don't just apply to senior municipal employees only.

Can you imagine you are a municipal manager of municipality A and your cleaner is a chairperson of a region... and he says I will get you out? Thembi Nkadimeng, Deputy Minister - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Nkadimeng says one of the key changes to the law will see senior local government officials writing competency tests to qualify for their positions. This after it emerged that almost half of the country's senior local government officials do not meet the minimum criteria to qualify for the posts they hold.

She says corrupt and incompetent managers won't be tolerated much longer.

It also bans officials who have been changed from one municipality who then hops to either another municipality or other spheres of government. Thembi Nkadimeng, Deputy Minister - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Nkadimeng says workers being allowed to hold political office in municipalities has led to a massive backlog in the delivery of crucial services to the people.

It has robbed people of services. You need to professionalise. How many times have you seen municipal workers not working, participating in party affiliation strikes at the time they should be picking up the refuse at your house? Thembi Nkadimeng, Deputy Minister - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

