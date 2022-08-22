'It is new that a king is nominated through a will' - Prince Mbonisi
Clement Manyathela speaks to the uncle of King Misizulu, Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini, about the latest in the royal family's feud over the Zulu throne.
The brother of the late King Goodwill kaZwelithini, Prince Mbonisi, is adamant that Zulu King Misuzulu is not the rightful heir to the throne.
Speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela, Mbonisi argued that a king is not nominated through a will.
In May 2021, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu through her last will recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu, be appointed as the next king of the Zulu nation.
Prince Mbonisi claimed last month that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini had been getting into a drunken rage and attacking his late father and predecessor, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.
It is news to us, and we know that Prince Misizulu is born from the kingdom of eSwatini as according to his mother (Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu).Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family
The fact of the matter is that whoever wrote the will, I have never heard of the king being nominated through the will.Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family
Prince Mbonisi's brothers, Abantwana, Vulindlela, and Mathubesizwe kaZwelithini, announced Prince Buzabazi as their preferred candidate for the throne last week.
We have reasons to recognise Prince Buzabazi as a candidate because there are secret things that he has done with his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini.Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family
Even Prince Misuzulu must sit down with the family, but we haven’t sat down. The royal council is supposed to discuss the matter and as the family, we have agreed on who should be the king.Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More