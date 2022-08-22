'It is new that a king is nominated through a will' - Prince Mbonisi





Clement Manyathela speaks to the uncle of King Misizulu, Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini, about the latest in the royal family's feud over the Zulu throne.

The brother of the late King Goodwill kaZwelithini, Prince Mbonisi, is adamant that Zulu King Misuzulu is not the rightful heir to the throne.

Speaking to 702's Clement Manyathela, Mbonisi argued that a king is not nominated through a will.

In May 2021, the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu through her last will recommended that her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu, be appointed as the next king of the Zulu nation.

Prince Mbonisi claimed last month that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini had been getting into a drunken rage and attacking his late father and predecessor, King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.

It is news to us, and we know that Prince Misizulu is born from the kingdom of eSwatini as according to his mother (Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu). Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family

The fact of the matter is that whoever wrote the will, I have never heard of the king being nominated through the will. Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family

Prince Mbonisi's brothers, Abantwana, Vulindlela, and Mathubesizwe kaZwelithini, announced Prince Buzabazi as their preferred candidate for the throne last week.

We have reasons to recognise Prince Buzabazi as a candidate because there are secret things that he has done with his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini. Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family

Even Prince Misuzulu must sit down with the family, but we haven’t sat down. The royal council is supposed to discuss the matter and as the family, we have agreed on who should be the king. Prince Mbonisi kaZwelithini - Zulu royal family

