Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00

Family matters: How to navigate raising a child with special needs

22 August 2022 12:48 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Parenting
Disability
Special needs
family matters

Learning that your child has special needs or a chronic condition can be challenging and force you to adjust your expectations.

Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how families can manage the difficulties that come with raising a child with special needs.

  • It is essential to help your child understand their condition from a young age
  • Support groups and therapists exist to help families navigate these situations
Image copyright: steuccio79/123rf.com
Image copyright: steuccio79/123rf.com

Finding out your child has a complicated health condition, or a disability can be a shock and you may be overwhelmed with emotions and not sure how to move forward.

According to Mojapelo the most important thing for a parent is to acknowledge all the emotions they are feeling to accept them and work out how to be there for their child.

Once you have come to terms with your child’s condition it is also essential to make sure you help them accept and understand their condition from a young age.

If you ensure the child understands their situation it can make it much easier for them to navigate the challenges that will show up in their life said Mojapelo.

As a parent, you may also have to educate other family members or the community about your child’s condition as they are likely to have questions.

Mojapelo also said having open and honest discussions with both your child and other family members can remove the stigma and help your child feel more confident in themselves.

People will ask, and it is okay to ask, do not take it as offensive. If you have to educate, educate.

Kefilwe Mojapelo, psychotherapist and social worker

Parenting always comes with challenges and parenting a child with special needs goes even further.

But there are support groups out there for families as well as social workers and therapists who can make sure you do not have to go through your struggles alone.

The most important thing is to make sure that your child feels loved and accepted no matter what.

Listen to the audio above for more.




