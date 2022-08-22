Family matters: How to navigate raising a child with special needs
Clement Manyathela spoke to psychotherapist and social worker Kefilwe Mojapelo about how families can manage the difficulties that come with raising a child with special needs.
- It is essential to help your child understand their condition from a young age
- Support groups and therapists exist to help families navigate these situations
Finding out your child has a complicated health condition, or a disability can be a shock and you may be overwhelmed with emotions and not sure how to move forward.
According to Mojapelo the most important thing for a parent is to acknowledge all the emotions they are feeling to accept them and work out how to be there for their child.
Once you have come to terms with your child’s condition it is also essential to make sure you help them accept and understand their condition from a young age.
If you ensure the child understands their situation it can make it much easier for them to navigate the challenges that will show up in their life said Mojapelo.
As a parent, you may also have to educate other family members or the community about your child’s condition as they are likely to have questions.
Mojapelo also said having open and honest discussions with both your child and other family members can remove the stigma and help your child feel more confident in themselves.
People will ask, and it is okay to ask, do not take it as offensive. If you have to educate, educate.Kefilwe Mojapelo, psychotherapist and social worker
Parenting always comes with challenges and parenting a child with special needs goes even further.
But there are support groups out there for families as well as social workers and therapists who can make sure you do not have to go through your struggles alone.
The most important thing is to make sure that your child feels loved and accepted no matter what.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38027182_disable-parking.html
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets?Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
DNA plays an important role in research and forensic studies, but how well does it work and what are the rules?Read More