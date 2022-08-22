Cape Town CBD business confidence continues to improve: Survey





Refilwe Moloto interviewed the chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) Rob Kane.

The Cape Town CBD has awakened from its Covid-induced slumber

Retailers in the city centre are increasingly feeling confident

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

About two thirds of retailers in the city centre surveyed by the CCID indicated that they were “satisfied” with the current business conditions.

It’s the third quarter in a row that retail confidence in the CBD has improved.

It [retail confidence] has improved a lot… In the middle of the pandemic, only 23% of businesses were satisfied with conditions while 52% said they are at risk of closing. Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

The CCID survey included more than 200 retailers operating in the city centre with 66.2% of them indicating there was “no risk” of them going under this year.

People are coming back into the city… The amount of residential… has grown enormously… Office workers are coming back… Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Kane recently returned from the US, where he said they spent more money and effort on common areas in city centres.

It’s starting to happen [in Cape Town] … It makes the walking environment more interesting… It seems to be working… We’ve got most of it right… They have the same problems as us; homelessness, people living on the side of the road… Rob Kane, chairperson - Cape Town Central City Improvement District

