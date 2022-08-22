Cosatu urges federations, unions to join national strike on Wednesday
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla, about the national workers' strike taking place on Wednesday.
The union federation has urged workers to join the strike due to the socioeconomic nature of the strike.
It said the action was not a workers' issue but rather a social South African one that affected all citizens.
Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that they welcome the South African Trade Union Federation to join the strike.
He also encouraged other unions and federations, such as the National Teacher's Union and the Federation of Unions of South Africa, to encourage their members to withdraw from labour on Wednesday.
Pamla noted poor policy decisions have brought about social disadvantages for South Africans.
We are where we are because of policy decisions and choices made that have been made. We are not responsible for those choices. So, it can't be that the victims of a system are then told they are also responsible for the system that has actually victimised them.Sizwe Pamla- national spokesperson for Cosatu.
The union will be having ten organized strike actions across the country, with two being in the North West and one in the remaining provinces.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosatu urges federations, unions to join national strike on Wednesday
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More