Report from Harambee shows women still earn less than men for equal work





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the chief engagement officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator Zengeziwe Msimanga about their recent report titled: "Working Women, Earning Men".

Women are still earning less than men in most sectors

Despite this women are often primary caretakers and providers in households

Harambee Youth Employment accelerator found that across all job types and almost every sector there were women earning less than men.

Despite fighting for equal opportunities and equal pay for years it appears that we are still living in a deeply unequal society, even among young South Africans in the workforce.

Time and time again we are finding that young women earn less than young men for doing the same work. Zengeziwe Msimanga, chief engagement officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

According to Msimanga it is especially problematic that we are still seeing this because while women are earning less, they are also spending more of their earnings on the home than men are in many cases.

Women are the main providers in so many instances. Zengeziwe Msimanga, chief engagement officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Women are not only disadvantaged in the formal job sector, but it is also more difficult for women to get involved with micro-entrepreneurship or “hustle culture” said Msimanga.

She said that the reasons for this are societal barriers and the fact that women were still taking the majority of the responsibility for childcare.

In order to see a more equal and fair society, we need to be empowering young women and finding a way to level the playing field so that women are no longer disadvantaged in the workplace.

