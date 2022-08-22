Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?

22 August 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Australia
New Zealand
migration
business books
emigration
book reviews
business book reviews
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Why Follow the Pied Piper
Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand
Kalpana Chana
Veronica Turner

The authors of "Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand" tell their story.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner.

Anecdotes abound of South Africans moving to New Zealand or Australia.

  • What is it like to live there?

  • How do Aussies and New Zealanders respond to us?

  • Do we get a warm or stiff reception?

  • How hard is it to adjust?

Kalpana Chana and Veronica Turner are the authors of a new book _Why Follow the Pied Piper: A book about South Africans migrating to New Zealand _in which they document their experiences and try to prepare readers for a smoother journey when migrating to New Zealand.

© moovstock/123rf.com
© moovstock/123rf.com

Description on Amazon:

When living in South Africa feels extremely unsafe, the feelings of desperation for a better and safer lifestyle are often the push factors for many people wanting to emigrate.

However, when people feel desperate, they tend to rush into decisions without taking the time to think and plan their actions carefully.

Consequently, they face serious and sometimes avoidable challenges that can cause stress and even illness.

By documenting the stories of those who experienced some of these challenges, the book attempts to help readers to inform themselves and thus prepare for a soother journey when immigrating to New Zealand.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Chana and Turner - scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] What do Kiwis and Aussies REALLY think of South African expats?




