How can you best support your child through a separation?
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to child and adolescent psychiatrist at Netcare Akeso Kenilworth, Dr Terri Henderson, about how to help your children process a separation.
-
Breaking up a relationship can be extremely difficult for the whole family
-
The most important thing is to make sure your children feel loved and supported through the process
Regardless of the reasons for a couple splitting up, it can be extremely distressing for the children involved. How you process a breakup, and how you talk about it, will affect your kids.
According to Henderson, it is important to try and deal with your feelings towards your separation, and your former partner, without it spilling over to your children’s lives. The psychiatrist says you must make sure your children are feeling loved and comforted throughout the process.
What they need from you is as much support and reassurance as possible.Dr Terri Henderson, Child and adolescent psychiatrist at Netcare Akeso Kenilworth
As difficult as this process is for you, it is also exceptionally difficult for your children, and it is important not to expose them to too much conflict while also openly communicating what is happening. That's according to Henderson.
Henderson adds that it is not necessary to tell your children about all the details of the split, or to blame one parent, as the children could take on the pain and guilt.
At the end of the day, Henderson says the most important thing is to be supportive of your children, to help them through the difficult transition.
