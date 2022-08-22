What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market?
- Luxury homes in South Africa continue to sell despite the economic downturn
- 984 homes valued over R10 million were sold in SA in 2021
- Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard is makes up an estimated 20% of all luxury property sales
Recent interest rate hikes and rising inflation in South Africa may have deterred some would-be homebuyers, but the luxury property market remains surprisingly resilient despite the economic pressure.
Luxury homes coast anything north of R5m. 984 homes valued at over R10 million were sold in South Africa in 2021, despite the the knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now we're seeing a really good and active luxury market out in George, Mossel Bay and parts of the Eastern Cape as well.Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells
RELATED: 'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens
The data shows that international buyers are significant contributors to the activity in the highest-priced property range in South Africa, particularly in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard where an estimated 20% of all luxury property transactions are sales to foreign buyers.
Anything from the R5m to the R10m is where there's real activity in this space. We're starting to see real growth in properties that were sitting below the R4m are now sitting around the R6m mark.Grant Smee, MD at luxury property specialists Frankie Bells
RELATED: 4 day Clifton luxury home rental for almost million rand
Wealthy buyers choosing to remain in or relocate to Gauteng are favouring country and estate living over the hustle and bustle of the city, while the demand for luxury property is highest in Cape Town, particularly in security estates and educational nodes where the province’s top government and private schools are located.
Homes in sought-after areas such as Franschhoek, Stellenbosch, Hermanus, Plettenberg Bay and Knysna are also extremely popular with wealthy buyers.
RELATED: 2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What’s driving South Africa's strong luxury property market?
More from Business
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation
Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'
Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.Read More