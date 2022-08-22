SA Trade Unions call on working class to join national shutdown on Wednesday





Trade unions have called for a 'national shutdown' with marches planned in all provinces on Wednesday

The national strike is to highlight the impact the rise in cost of living is having on the poor

Unions are also calling on government to implement a basic income grant

South Africa's trade union federations are calling on all South Africans to join the national strike on Wednesday to take a stand against government's failure to address socio-economic problem plaguing in the country.

Protest action has become very common around the world, as people feel the financial effects of a post-covid world, where rising fuel costs and interest hikes are strangling the poor.

Trade Unions are looking to mobilise every citizen to come together under one banner to address the serious issues faced by South Africans everyday, including high levels of crime.

Government has refused to change tack. Have refused to change its economic programs that are only producing unemployment, poverty and inequalities for 28 years. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions

General secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), Zwelinzima Vavi says the national shutdown on Wednesday 24 August must be the start of movement to bring change in South Africa.

South Africa's largest trade union, Cosatu also called on other unions and federations, such as the National Teacher's Union and the Federation of Unions of South Africa, to encourage its members to down tools on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, what South Africa should see is the beginning of a sustained program of mass mobilisation of the working class. In a different form to what we have seen before. Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions

...The trade union movement on its own, has no power... Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions

