Bertrams Food Farm demolished to make way for a multipurpose centre





John Perlman spoke to Ma’m Refiloe Molefe’s former helper, Brittany Kesselman, and associate editor at Daily Maverick Ferial Haffajee about this new development.

The food farm contributed greatly to food security in the area

The new development will cost around R200 million

© Serg_v/123rf.com

Bertam’s Food Farm was a community garden run by Ma’m Refiloe Molefe for many years and she used to provide food security to people who didn't have much.

The farm was really an oasis in the area. In the midst of extremely dense buildings, you had this large green space, which contributed a lot to food security in the area. Brittany Kesselman, Ma’m Refiloe Molefe’s former helper

The land that was used for this farm did always belong to the City of Johannesburg and Kesselman said they decided to use this area to build a R200 million multi-purpose centre, which ultimately meant the end of the food garden.

She said the irony of this situation is that many of the objectives of the new building are services that Ma’m Refiloe had always provided to the community for no cost.

… Educating the youth and providing services to older people and looking at food security in the area are precisely the kinds of services ma’m Refiloe was already providing to her community free of charge. Brittany Kesselman, Ma’m Refiloe Molefe’s former helper

The farm used to be a point of pride in the City and many are very sad to see it gone.

Listen to the audio above for more.