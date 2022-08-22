Why Manchester United’s US owners, the Glazers, are so hated





Manchester United supporters want US owners, the Glazers, out

New midfield signing Casemiro will be in attendance for Monday night's clash against Liverpool

A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northwest England on 21 April 2021. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP

Manchester United supporters will gather outside Old Trafford on Monday night for a derby against their rivals Liverpool, but also for a protest. The protest is in light of the fans' recent gripe with United's american owners, more commonly known as the Glazers.

The Glazers have come under fire for not giving newly appointed Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag the proper backing where signings is concerned. This was evident in United's opening two games, with losses to Brighton and Brentford respectively.

The Glazers have bought Manchester United club and loaded it with debt, and that debt has built up year after year. Instead of really dipping into their own pockets to pay off that debt the Glazer family have been using the revenue that's been brought into the club from various means. Chris Jones -Journalist with Feature Story

Manchester United have not won a trophy in five years, More importantly, they have not won the English Premier League in nine years.

So far, we not really seeing that the Glazers are going to sell up and if they do, whether they sell up completely still really remains to be seen. Chris Jones -Journalist with Feature Story

After two games, the once champions in England and worldwide football are rock bottom of the English Premier League in 20th position. They tackle old rivals Liverpool in a home match on Monday night.

