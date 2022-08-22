'We've lost a great leader': Abahlali baseMjondolo's Lindokuhle Mnguni shot dead





Mnguni was gunned down at his home in KwaZulu-Natal

"We've lost quite a leader"

Thousands of members of Abahlali baseMjondolo on 24 February 2020 marched to the Durban City Hall to hand over a memorandum of demands to authorities on land reform. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN

Lindokuhle Mnguni is the third Abahlali baseMjondolo leader to be killed this year alone. Mnguni was only 28 years old when he was shot at his home in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to John Perlman on 702, Zikode explained the loss for the grassroots organisation was massive.

We are really devastated by the sudden passing of Lindokuhle Mnguni. Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo

Abahlali baseMjondolo says it has always felt victimised by political councillors who have allegedly been attempting to silence them.

Lindokuhle was a young man who was very humble. He led with great stability, and very firm at the same time. Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo

He was quite inspirational in building Abahlali Youth League but also developing the commune, so that the community was able to sustain itself. Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo

Zikode believes that these gunmen are targeting prominent leaders of the organisation and that they are in an alliance with local police.

