



Sony's latest audio gadget is the LinkBuds

The device also amplifies ambient noise

The design is flat and allows you to lie down while listening to audio

Airpod EarBud, Earphones! They're all brilliant, but what makes one better than the other?

Tech journalist Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios is impressed by Sony's latest audio gadget, the LinkBuds.

With LinkBuds, you are always connected with your everyday life. Comfortably wear them around the clock as you hear sounds around you transparently.

Sony's made a set of earbuds that are designed to let hear what's going on outside. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

If you ride a bike and you want to hear what's going on around you. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

Sony LinkBuds are flat, you can lie down with them in your ear. Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

The product retails for around R 3 000

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEW] Sony WF-900 LinkBuds connects your worlds, all day long