'A hero and legend': A year later, Babita Deokaran's family is still grieving





JOHANNESBURG - It has been a year since Babita Deokaran’s murder shook the nation. But for her family, it feels like yesterday.

“It is just as hard and painful for us now, as [her killing] was on the 23rd of August last year,” Deokaran’s brother in law, Tony Haripersadh, told Eyewitness News ahead of the anniversary of her death.

“Every member of our family relives every detail of that dreadful morning and that day as if it was yesterday”.

It started out like any other Monday for the single mother. She dropped her teenage daughter off at school that morning before popping into her local mall to pick up a few groceries and heading back home. But unbeknown to her, she was being watched the whole time.

CCTV footage shows when she pulled into the Columbine Square shopping mall - less than five minutes from her home - various cars were on her tail that morning.

And when she left, so too did they.

Just before she arrived at the gate to her Dungarvan Avenue complex, Deokaran spotted her domestic worker on the sidewalk and stopped to pick her up.

That was when the gunmen struck: a white vehicle pulled up next to hers and the occupants sprayed her car with bullets.

Deokaran’s murder was from the start thought to have been a hit. Nothing was stolen and the Gauteng Department of Health’s chief director of financial accounting, Deokaran, was also a known whistleblower and a witness in multiple graft probes - including the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU's) probe into allegations of graft involving a R300 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

It took the Hawks less than a week to track down the six alleged hitmen believed to have executed the crime. The men, who all hail from KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested following a series of raids on what the authorities later described as "safe houses" in and around the city.

Speaking on the sidelines of their first appearance in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 31 August 2021, Hawks spokesperson Ndivuwho Mulamu insisted more arrests were imminent.

“We still have outstanding suspects that we are looking into. There’s intelligence that we are working with and we are following up on that information. And we can actually confirm that more arrests will be imminent actually,” she said at the time.

But it’s been 12 months since then and the mastermind is still in the wind.

In response this month to detailed questions on the investigation, Thandi Mbambo - who also speaks for the Hawks - said only that it was “still ongoing”.

“We can’t divulge any details pertaining to investigation thereof.”

In the meantime, Deokaran’s family has been stuck in agonising limbo, unable to find the closure they so desperately need.

“It does frustrate us and anger us that a year has already gone by and no further arrests have been made. We understand that the investigations take time but it hurts us to know that these people are going on with their lives while we are still grieving,” Haripersadh said.

The last year has taken a toll on the entire family.

“All the special events this past year have been heart-breaking, more especially having lost her brother six weeks before her also. Birthdays are a big deal in our family. Especially hers and her daughter’s were really tough to get through this past year,” Haripersadh said. “It also breaks our heart thinking of the special moments she will never be here for – especially every milestone that her daughter will accomplish.”

Deokaran’s daughter has had a particularly difficult time.

“Her mother dropped her off at school on that morning and she expected her mother to pick her up after she had finished. But little did she realise that a few hours later she would be fetched from school by members of the family, taken over to the hospital and there she finds her mother on a life support machine and the doctors and authorities tell her there’s nothing more they can do for her mother and they have to switch the machine off … That for a 16-year-old child must be life-shattering,” Haripersadh said.

“She is strong like her mother but the past year has been really tough on her. She’s had a hard time coping … She’s at that age where a girl needs her mother as her support in the final years of her studies at school.”

But Deokaran’s legacy lives on with her loved ones.

“Much we do and say every day reminds us of Babita … And at all our events – everything – we still remember her and picture what she would have been doing or how she would have behaved in our particular circumstances that we face,” Haripersadh said.

A recent News24 investigation has also now exposed how Deokaran had flagged wads of dodgy payments from Tembisa Hospital - totalling R850 million - to various contractors in the weeks leading up to her death.

And, said Haripersadh, the family was “extremely grateful” for it, their hope for justice boosted.

“Their relentless investigation has brought so much to light. We believe this will give the authorities renewed impetus as so much of information has already been revealed. All they need to do basically is follow the path laid out for them by the investigations that have already commenced,” he said.

A year on, the family still thinks of how things might have been different.

“We wish she had told us what she was doing and we could have shared her burdens with her and maybe advised her and persuaded her to ask for protection,” Haripersadh said.

But if they could tell her one thing, it would simply be that they love and miss her.

“We are proud of her for the stand she took and the hero and the legend that she has become for standing up for honesty and integrity.”

