Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time
Africa Melane spoke to the managing director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, Wahida Parker, about Table Mountain's nomination for Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction at the annual World Travel Awards.
A win for Table Mountain would mean clinching the award for the fourth time.
It is nominated alongside Egypt's Pyramids of Giza, the V&A Waterfront, Robin Island, Lake Malawi and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Parker said that she has no doubt the mountain would take the crown, once again, if South Africans stand behind it and cast their votes.
She went on to thank South Africans for supporting the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company during the COVID-19 pandemic when revenue from international revenue dwindled due to travel restrictions.
We were supported by local South Africans beyond our wildest imaginations! We remain deeply indebted to them. The fact that they continued to come to the mountain ensured that job losses were at a minimum and ensured that we were able to continue to trade... a big thank-you to all of South Africa!Wahida Parker, managing director - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
You can cast your vote for Table Mountain here.
Scroll up for the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Table Mountain nominated 'Africa's Leading Attraction' for the fourth time
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29602432_seascape-with-table-mountain-at-sunrise.html
