'National shutdown will damage economy and scare investors' - BUSA





Africa Melane spoke to the CEO of Business Unity of South Africa (Busa) Cas Coovadia about the planned nationwide strike.

Busa is of the view that the planned national shutdown will hurt South Africa's already ailing economy.

The action is against the worsening state of the economy, the rising cost of living and Eskom's continued power cuts among others.

Speaking to 702's Africa Melane, Coovadia said that they were not in support of the planned shutdown.

We do not believe it is appropriate because it will cause economic damage, loss of production especially when we are trying to attract investments. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa

A call for a shutdown further damages the economy and we have seen what interruption it does to business. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa

Coovadia suggested that unions had the option of approaching the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to raise their dissatisfaction.

We engage on National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), and we engage seriously on a number of issues and labour is a critical player. We need to find solutions together and find a way to get on a same page to create an environment for investors. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa

