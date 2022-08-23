'National shutdown will damage economy and scare investors' - BUSA
Africa Melane spoke to the CEO of Business Unity of South Africa (Busa) Cas Coovadia about the planned nationwide strike.
Busa is of the view that the planned national shutdown will hurt South Africa's already ailing economy.
The action is against the worsening state of the economy, the rising cost of living and Eskom's continued power cuts among others.
Speaking to 702's Africa Melane, Coovadia said that they were not in support of the planned shutdown.
We do not believe it is appropriate because it will cause economic damage, loss of production especially when we are trying to attract investments.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa
A call for a shutdown further damages the economy and we have seen what interruption it does to business.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa
Coovadia suggested that unions had the option of approaching the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to raise their dissatisfaction.
We engage on National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), and we engage seriously on a number of issues and labour is a critical player. We need to find solutions together and find a way to get on a same page to create an environment for investors.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
More from Local
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
New inflation high: 'Slowdown in price increases still a few months away'
Annual consumer price inflation has reached another 13-year high, increasing to 7,8% in July.Read More
OUTA calls for the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa
Following the assassination of Babita Deokaran one year ago, civil society organisations are calling for the protection of whistleblowers.Read More
'There's nothing wrong with protesting against a government we support' - Cosatu
Cosatu says it will continue to support the ANC, despite protesting against the ruling party on Wednesday.Read More
Workers opt out of Cosatu, Saftu national shutdown
There were varying levels of interest in the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) national strike action on Wednesday.Read More
Zoleka Mandela: How do I convince my children that I'll survive cancer again
The two-time breast cancer survivor took to Instagram to share her fears of breaking the news to her young children.Read More
'Little did I know SAns embrace my music' - Karyn White on SA live tour
The American singer is currently in South Africa on her All White Women's Celebration concert.Read More
Annual consumer price inflation hits 13-year high as it rises to 7.8% in July
Stats SA said that the price increases for products such as bread & cereals, oils & fats, fuel and electricity made a notable impact on July's reading.Read More
WATCH: Father books tiny blue house on Airbnb for family vacation
Dad JJ Keefe booked the rental as the family - and their dog - was travelling to Canton, New York, to drop their son Aidan off at university.Read More