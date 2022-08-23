Discontinuing Zimbabwean permits 'morally wrong' - Neasa
Africa Melani spoke to Gerhard Papenfus, CEO Neasa about the discontinuation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.
- Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs) expire on 31 December 2022
- Zimbabweans have until end of year to apply for relevant visas
Employers are being urged to help workers with Zimbabwean Exemption Permits to apply for work visas before the end of the year.
Without visas, Zimbabweans working in South Africa will become illegal immigrants.
Papenfus said they were still stumped about why the special permits would be discontinued.
We don't know what the attitude of Home Affairs is. Is it just to get them out? Kicking them out of the country won't even make a dent in our unemployment situation.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers Association of South Africa
Papenfus said applying for work visas was an expensive and complex process.
It is a massive predicament for these people. It makes no sense. I think it's morally wrong of us.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers Association of South Africa
Papenfus added that Zimbabweans who established themselves in South Africa and have married locals will also have to reapply for visas.
There's a particular visa for that purpose. If they are married, they must apply. If they are living with a South African as a life partner for more than two years, they can apply.Gerhard Papenfus, CEO - National Employers Association of South Africa
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
