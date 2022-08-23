Phalatse: CoJ reviewing property rates hike for public & private schools





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, about the city's amendment to the property rates for schools.

Phalatse has assured residents that they are looking into remedies to review its property rates and tariffs for schools.

The amendment to property rates was made by the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Phalatse told 702's Bongani Bingwa that schools would continue to pay a 5% rate while the city was reviewing the amendment.

She added that they would engage further with the department about the revised rates and tariffs.

In the meantime, I have been engaging the city’s finance and legal department to see what we can do for our customers, and we have managed to come up with a solution where we will make sure that schools pay only 5% increase for now. Dr Mpho Phalatse, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

