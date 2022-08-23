ActionSA WC chair & state capture whistleblower, Vytjie Mentor, passes away
The party confirmed the news that the 58-year-old had been hospitalised for some months before her passing on Tuesday morning.
ActionSA Western Cape chairperson Vytjie Mentor passed away on Tuesday morning after a long illness.
Mentor is one of the whistleblowers that testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.
She served as a Member of Parliament (MP) between 2002 to 2014 before joining the party as its chairperson in Western Cape.
She was a true patriot who served her country even in the face of criticism.Lerato Ngobeni, Spokesperson - ActionSA
It should not be forgotten that Vytjie Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on what today we call state capture.Lerato Ngobeni, Spokesperson - ActionSA
