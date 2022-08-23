How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts
Refilwe Moloto spoke to PlainSpeak founder Alistair Fairweather about the Twitter data breach that accidentally revealed the usernames and passwords of millions of Twitter users.
The social media giant had found out about the data leak in January but had hoped that no one would use the information.
Hackers did this if they knew the number or phone number liked to an account as well as the user's Twitter username.
It functions as more of an exploitation of Twitter's recovery services than a hack through figuring out the master password for users.
The recovery exploitation presents a difficult situation for the giant, said PlainSpeak founder Alistair Fairweather.
He added that even though Twitter needed to prevent hackers from gaining access to users' accounts, it still needed an effective way for users to look up information on how to recover their accounts if they had forgotten their login information.
It also presents a sticky situation for users who've had their accounts accessed by another party due to the potential that the same password is being used to access other accounts such as their Gmail accounts.
Fairweather recommends that users make use of a password manager and ensure that their passwords are robust and not easy to guess.
The other thing that people do is if they look at your profile and they see that your birthday is this, and your tax name is that, then they're going to take your email address and go to Gmail an see if they can get into your account with your tax name or your birth date because human beings are pretty predictable when making passwords.Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak
The best thing you can do is get yourself a password manager and make all of your passwords long and impossible to guess because that will make you safe.Alistair Fairweather, founder - PlainSpeak
Scroll up for the full interview above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How hackers used Twitter's data leak to gain access to millions of accounts
More from Lifestyle
Restaurants feel the squeeze: 'We absorb increases to hold on to the customer'
Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says customers have become more discerning as their wallets shrink.Read More
Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.Read More
The best of British telly on BritBox - 'South Africans love our content mix'
BritBox launched in South Africa a year ago and viewers are loving it says CEO Reemah Sakaan.Read More
Are food producers hiding behind inflation while price gouging?
The Competition Commission has been tracking the prices of staple food items only to find that the prices may have been going up by more than they need to.Read More
Foundation seeks to develop teens into ethical leaders
Kay Mason Foundation’s (KMF) curriculum aims to instil strong ethics and values on tomorrow’s leaders.Read More
A focus on hypnosis - How can hypnotherapy help you?
The human mind is a complex. Have you ever wondered if hypnotherapy help you unlock some of its secrets?Read More
How Kewpie and District Six's queer community shaped what PRIDE means in SA
As one of the queer capitals of the world, Cape Town has a long history of out and loud queer culture that continues to refute narratives that queerness is an inherently 'UnAfrican' construct imposed by the West.Read More
Have you ever lied in order to get out of a serious commitment or deadline?
One listener said there was a death in the family to get out of work, not once, but twice in a space of a few monthsRead More
What is DNA testing and how can it be used?
DNA plays an important role in research and forensic studies, but how well does it work and what are the rules?Read More