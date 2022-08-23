Intercape: 'It is up to govt to intervene to solve taxi war on bus industry'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the CEO of the Intercape group, Johann Ferreira, about the turf wars between taxis and their buses.
Intercape is appealing to the government to intervene to stop the taxi war on its buses.
An Intercape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana was killed outside the company's depot in April this year.
A day later, after Machana's death, another bus was sprayed with bullets on the M2 highway in Johannesburg.
It is bad to be honest with you because 31 stoning and 21 shootings during 2022. The attacks are escalating, and I have taken the matter to The Presidency, transport, and police department.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape group
There is not much I can do on my side in writing letters and repotting these incidents, but it is to government to act or not.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape group
Ferreira told 702's Bongani Bingwa that taxi drivers denied Machana's mourners access to his burial in Dutywa in Eastern Cape.
That is a tragic incident, and we were all shocked because Bangikhaya was shot 50 metres away from my office.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape group
He leaves behind his two children; his destitute wife and the sad thing is that we sponsored a bus for the mourners, but taxi drivers and owners stopped the bus and prevented them from attending the funeral.Johann Ferreira, CEO - Intercape group
